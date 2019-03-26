Eugene Robert "Gene-Bob" Faurot HURST--Eugene Robert "Gene-Bob" Faurot, 84, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday< March 29, at First United Methodist Church of Hurst, 521 W. Pipeline Road in Hurst. A celebration of Gene-Bob's life will follow the memorial service at Bronco's Sports Grill in Hurst. In honor of Gene-Bob's patriotism, please dress in red, white, and blue. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that memorial donations be made to a . Gene-Bob was born Nov. 9, 1934, in Dodge City, Kan. He made a positive impact on every life that he came in contact with and will be forever missed by all who knew him. SURVIVORS: Wife of 62 years, Myrth Faurot; sons, Greg Faurot and wife, Stacia, Ron Faurot and wife, Michelle, and Steve Faurot and wife, Tina; grandchildren, Jennine Doughney and husband, Jared, Jake Faurot and wife, Brittany, Josh Faurot, Danielle Ortega and husband, Phillip, and Alex Faurot; great-grandchildren, Ellie and Evie Doughney; and a host of cousins and extended family members.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary