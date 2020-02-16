Home

Eugene V. Hannigan BEDFORD--Eugene V. Hannigan, 92, of Bedford, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Bedford. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial: 10:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Eugene was born Sept. 15, 1927, to James and Kathleen Hannigan in Philadelphia, Pa. Mr. Hannigan served proudly in the USMC during World War II. He graduated with a BS in Finance from the University of Notre Dame in 1952. After relocating his family to Texas in 1976, Eugene became one of the original members of St. Michael Catholic Church (Bedford, Texas) where he remained a devoted servant for the remainder of his life. Eugene was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Hannigan. SURVIVORS: Left behind to cherish his memory are his sons, Stephen Hannigan and Kevin Hannigan and wife, Mary, both of Bedford; daughters, Erin Hegwer and husband, Karl, of Grand Prairie and Patty Taylor of Bedford; sisters, Regina Biederman and Emma Leighton; and grandchildren, Clare Hegwer, Kate Hegwer, Sean Hannigan and Patrick Hannigan.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020
