Eugenia Luker Trinkle DURHAM, N.C.--Eugenia Luker Trinkle, 89, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Durham, N.C. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held in Fort Worth at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Friends of the TCU Library, TCU Box 298400, Fort Worth, TX 76129. Born March 23, 1930, to Robert Boone Luker and Florence Poffenbach Luker in Sweetwater, Texas, Eugenia was a lifelong student and excelled in school, becoming valedictorian of Lubbock High School before completing both B.A. and M.L.A. degrees at Texas Christian University. As a reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, she met a funny, balding sportswriter, Jim Trinkle, and they married in 1955. Eugenia enjoyed her journalism career but temporarily left it for motherhood, which she enjoyed even more. In the early 1970s, she joined the TCU staff and worked there until her retirement in 1993. She was an avid amateur historian of the Civil War era, and also loved travel, reading, cooking, and word puzzles. Her favorite T-shirt proclaimed, "Laissez les bons temps rouler!" Eugenia was preceded in death by her parents, R.B. and Florence Luker; her husband, Jim; and sons, Kent and Rix. SURVIVORS: Her daughters, Barrie Trinkle (Miles Lane) of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Alison Trinkle of Durham, N.C.; grandson, Andrew Lane; and a host of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019