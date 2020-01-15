|
Eugenia "Jean" Valle Greenleaf RIVER OAKS--Eugenia "Jean" Valle Greenleaf, 92, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, the matriarch of the family, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Friday at NAS Joint Reserve Base Chapel. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. Rosary: 6 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Jean was born Jan. 24, 1927, in El Paso, Texas, one of eight children. Jean graduated from Garland High School in 1945. She met and married the love of her life, Louis R. Greenleaf, and on Dec. 29, 1951, were married. Her husband, Lou, was in the U.S. Air Force, she traveled the world with him to Florida, the Philippine Islands, North Dakota and back to Texas. Jean was a devoted Catholic who loved going to church. She was a member of Base Chapel for many years. Everyone she met fell in love with her and became part of her family. She loved to travel, cook, be around family and friends, and attend church functions. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Louis R. Greenleaf. SURVIVORS: Children, Jeannie Richardson and husband, Charles, Louis R. Greenleaf Jr. and wife, Jill, Peggy Potts and husband, Doug, Monica Ramirez and husband, Louie, Annette Darr, Michael Greenleaf and Troy Moore; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, Pascual Valle and wife, Sylvia; sisters-in-law, Nikki Valle and Janie Valle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 15, 2020