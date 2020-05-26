Eulla Naomi Jones
1922 - 2020
Eulla Naomi Jones FORT WORTH--Eulla "Jackie" Naomi Jones, 97, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers are great-grandsons, Jacob DesOrmeaux, Joshua DesOrmeaux, Jamie DesOrmeaux, Jackson Gajan, Paul Gajan, and Nick Witt. Jackie was born Dec. 9, 1922, in Bowie, Texas, and was a longtime resident of Fort Worth and Acadiana. She was active in her community and belonged to The Ceramic Club in Fort Worth. Most of all, Jackie loved to spend time with her family and friends. Jackie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Allen Jones Jr.; her parents, William Lindsey and Annie Garrett Lindsey; and a sister, Elizabeth Boren. SURVIVORS: Jackie is survived by her son, James Allen Jones III and his wife, Donna Maire Stubbs, of Lafayette; granddaughters, Julie Jones and Jennifer Jones Gajan and her spouse, Paul Gajan, all of Lafayette; great-grandchildren, Jacob DesOrmeaux, Joshua DesOrmeaux, Allison DesOrmeaux, Jamie DesOrmeaux, Abigail DesOrmeaux, and Jackson Gajan; niece, Syble Parrack; and nephew, Homer Boren.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
