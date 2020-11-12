1/
Eunice Bernice Washa
1938 - 2020
November 19, 1938 - October 26, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Eunice Bernice Washa, 81, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born in Lydia, Minnesota on November 19, 1938 to Emil Oldenburg and Lillian (Ebel) Oldenburg. Eunice graduated from New Prague High School and went on to become a registered nurse.
Eunice married Fred Lawrence Washa on July 8, 1962 and they shared 58 years of wedded bliss.
Eunice and Fred owned Washa's Department store in Montgomery, Minnesota prior to moving to Texas in 1982. Eunice was also member of the National Council of Catholic Women and served in many leadership roles throughout her tenure in Texas.
Eunice was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Lorraine Snell.
She is survived by her husband, Fred; her daughters, Jennifer (Larry) Chapman and Stacy (James) Gray; her granddaughters, Lillian and Kendall Chapman; her grandsons, Nicholas and Ryan (Holly) Chapman; her great-granddaughter, Layla; her brother, Delbert (Suzanne) Oldenburg; her sister, Marian (Sheldon) Sindelar; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID pandemic, an in-person funeral will not take place. A virtual get together will be held on November 15, 2020 from 2 to 3 pm Central Time via Zoom.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 12, 2020.
