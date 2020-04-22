|
Eunice Eloise Boteler Ketchum GRANBURY--Eloise Ketchum was born in Venus, Texas on Feb. 26, 1918. Eloise attended school in Fort Worth and Gladewater. She was born to William "Bill" Lee Boteler and Itylene Emerson. The Boteler and Ketchum families were instrumental in helping to establish Englewood Methodist Church in the Polytechnic area of Fort Worth where they all served God and the community for many years. Eloise married Gordon William Ketchum on June 6, 1939. Eloise worked at Convair during the war effort. She would go on to work and retire from the Tarrant County College System having worked in the Book Store at South Campus. Then she worked for McDonalds at several stores, and then went to Braum's where she retired at the age of 98 and then moved to Granbury. SURVIVORS: Eloise is survived by three children, two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Gordon passed away in 1973.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2020