Eunice Mae Smith FORT WORTH--Eunice M. Smith was born to Alonzo and Corean Mosley on June 23, 1932, in Madisonville, Texas. Eunice later moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where she worked at Tandy Corporation and Arlington Independent School District. She was a member of New Bethel Complete in Christ Church, where she served as an usher for many years. She loved spending quality time with her family and going on vacations. Some of her memorable trips were traveling to Florida, California, Colorado, and Washington, D.C. She peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on June 16, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Smith; parents, Alonzo Mosley and Corean George; siblings, Herman Mosley and Rose Lee Giddings. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Braxton (Duane) and Eunetha Williams; sister, Joyce Douglas; grandchildren, Keith Williams (Yolanda), Dwight Williams (Mesha), Devin Smith (Olivia), Denisha Braxton, DeShana Blackburn (Darryl); great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.