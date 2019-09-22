|
|
Eusebio "Al" C. Alcaraz FORT WORTH--Eusebio C. Alcaraz, "Al," was born to Fidencio and Cecilia Alcaraz on Dec. 15, 1934. He went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary. Interment follows in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, with a rosary at 7 p.m., at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Al was preceded in death by parents, Fidencio and Cecilia Alcaraz; daughter, Dora A. Starks; brother, Secundio Alcaraz; sisters, Jovita Flores and Victoria Rivera. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memory, loving wife of 63 years, Guadalupe Alcaraz; daughter, Theresa Zulakya; grandchildren, Melissa Galindo, Christopher Armendarez, wife, Monica, Jesse Rodriguez Jr., Kenny Starks, wife, Michelle, Raymond Rodriguez, wife, Hannah, and Eric Rodriguez; 13 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Andrew Alcaraz, Rito Alcaraz, John Alcaraz, Lupe Rivera; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019