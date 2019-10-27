|
Eva A. Jimenez FORT WORTH--Eva A. Jimenez, 87, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at All Saints Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in Greenwood Chapel. Eva was born Sept. 16, 1932. She was a longtime employee of both A Brandt Furniture Company and Fort Worth Osteopathic Hospital. Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Gudelia Arredondo; husband, Manuel V. Jimenez; son, Manuel V. Jimenez Jr.; and brother, Daniel Arredondo. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Rebecca Jimenez; granddaughter, Marissa Muro; brothers, David Arredondo, Tony Arredondo, Steve Arredondo, Gilbert Arredondo and Sam Arredondo; sisters, Lydia Villanueva and Mary Rocha; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019