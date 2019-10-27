Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Jimenez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva A. Jimenez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva A. Jimenez Obituary
Eva A. Jimenez FORT WORTH--Eva A. Jimenez, 87, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at All Saints Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in Greenwood Chapel. Eva was born Sept. 16, 1932. She was a longtime employee of both A Brandt Furniture Company and Fort Worth Osteopathic Hospital. Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Gudelia Arredondo; husband, Manuel V. Jimenez; son, Manuel V. Jimenez Jr.; and brother, Daniel Arredondo. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Rebecca Jimenez; granddaughter, Marissa Muro; brothers, David Arredondo, Tony Arredondo, Steve Arredondo, Gilbert Arredondo and Sam Arredondo; sisters, Lydia Villanueva and Mary Rocha; and many nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More