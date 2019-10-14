|
Eva Earlene Wilmouth FORT WORTH--Eva Earlene Arnold Wilmouth, 89, joined her Heavenly Father in glory on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet. Earlene was born Aug. 12, 1930, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to Roy Arnold and Mollie Ferrell Arnold. She was raised in Sulphur Springs and as a young adult moved to Fort Worth with her future husband, Bob Wilmouth. They were married 54 years before his death in 2009. Earlene was a much-loved wife, mother and Nana to her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. Since the early '70s, she was a member at Worth Baptist Church, where she was very active until her failing health kept her from attending. Earlene will be remembered as a caring, loving woman with a gentle spirit and loving heart. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Cynthia Jones and husband, Keith; grandchildren, Sarah Campbell and husband, Aubrey, Braden Jones and wife, Paige, and Teran Jones; great-grandchildren, Avery, Emma and Eden Campbell, and Charlotte Jones; and sisters, Jean Swafford of Albany, Mo., and Ida Jo Campbell of Emory, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 14, 2019