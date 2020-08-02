Eva Jensen Hoffman SAN ANTONIO--Eva Jensen Hoffman, 92, joined the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020. SERVICE: A private service will be held at a time when her cremated remains will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean outside the breakwater in Morrow Bay, Calif. Eva Marie Jensen was born in Iowa on Sept. 29, 1927. She was a caring mother and a loving wife. Her favorite pastimes were gardening, reading and jigsaw puzzles. In 1965, she miraculously survived two massive cerebral aneurysm hemorrhages. She thanked the Lord for life and is with Him now. Eva was preceded in death by her husband, W.E. "Bill" Hoffman; a son, Allen Tyler; and a brother, Leo Jensen. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind her children, Frank Tyler (Debby), Steve Hoffman (Llana), and Nancy Collins; daughter-in-law, Becky Tyler; sisters, Agnes Houser and Vera Clevenger; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.