Eva Mae Cook FOREST HILL -- Mrs. Eva Mae Cook passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Worth Baptist Church 4900 Campus Drive Fort Worth, Texas 76119 with interment to follow at Emerald Hills Memorial Park in Kennedale. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Emerald Hills Funeral Home in Kennedale. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Mrs. Eva Mae Cook to the Worth Baptist Church Missionaries https://www.worthbc.org/give/ or the Gideon's at https://www.gideons.org/donate. She was born on August 16, 1920 in Trumann, Ark. to William Marion Ledbetter and Maud (Marcum) Ledbetter. She married Rev. Floyd H. Cook on April 13, 1940. Eva was a loving pastor's wife, mother, and grandmother. Eva had a passion for sharing the gospel with children and dedicated her life to serving in various children's ministries that included Children's Evangelism Fellowship, Awana, VBS, YMCA, and children's church. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty years; son, Kenneth Cook; daughter, Genoise Bowden; parents; brothers, Houston Bohanon, Lester Ledbetter, Thomas Ledbetter, and Jack Ledbetter. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memories are her sons, Fulton Cook and wife, Rose, Dennis Cook, Michael Cook and wife, Shelia, Daniel Cook and wife, Connie; daughters, Martha Pitman and husband, Jerry, Lydia Weido and husband, Bob, Deborah Gaddy and husband, Walter; thirty-five grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary