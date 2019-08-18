|
|
Eva Morris Tibbets BEDFORD--Eva Morris Tibbets, 97, gently passed away with loved ones by her side, and went to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in Shannon Rose Hill Cemetery, 7301 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: The family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Cross City Church, Euless, 6 Stones, Samaritan's Purse, or a . Eva was born in Moniteau County, Mo., on Feb. 10, 1922. During the Depression of 1932 her family moved to Arlington, Texas. It was in Arlington where she met Blease Tibbets who became her high school sweetheart. They were married June 20, 1942, and remained so until the death of Blease in 2014. They continued to live in Arlington, and were blessed with three children, Douglas, Barbara, and Gayla. In 1962 they moved to Euless and remained a part of the H-E-B area. They were active members of First Baptist Church Euless (now Cross City Church) since 1962. Eva taught girls' Sunday School Class and was an intercessor in the prayer room for many years. Eva worked alongside Blease in obtaining support for the establishment of what is now Texas Health Harris H-E-B Hospital. After the hospital became operational, she served many hours as a volunteer. Eva's church and family were the center of her life. She supported her husband and children tirelessly in all their efforts. Her favorite scripture was Psalm 16: 11. Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Blease Tibbets; parents; brother; and beloved son, Douglas Tibbets. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Barbara Tibbets of New Mexico, Gayla Green of Bedford; and grandchildren, William Green of Boston, Mass., and Jennifer Green of Bedford.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019