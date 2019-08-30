|
Eva "Marie" Stephenson ARLINGTON -- Eva "Marie" Stephenson, joined our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 25, 2019. She celebrated her 83rd birthday in July. Marie (Nana as most knew her) had many roles throughout her life including daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She truly loved and accepted everyone she met, always making each person feel like they were most special to her. She was easily, equally as cherished by all who knew her. She grew up in a humble, West Texas family in the town of Seagraves where love was abundant. She married her loving husband, Alford Welton "Skookie" Stephenson, at 17 years old and they grew their lives together in Arlington for the next 65 years raising 3 boys, Nick, Joe and Dean and loving on their beloved daughter-in-law, Kim. Nana cherished her grandchildren, Nikki Jo (Kevin), Shelley (Jason), Jacob (Cristine), Melissa, Jeremy (Kelley), Melonie (Ian), Nathan, Eric and Mikyla; great grandchildren Michael, Shelby, Zoey, Matthew, Denver, Josh, Julia, David, Whitney, Olivia, Aubrey, Ayden, Annalyn, Ava and Isla and great great grandson, Lazarus. She is preceded in death by her parents Algernon and Laura Huntley; siblings, Johnelle, Sue, Harper and Bill and grandson-in-law, Jason. She is survived by her husband, Skookie; sons, Nick, Joe and Dean; daughter in laws, Kim and Joan; all grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchild and siblings, Francis Ann, Judy and David. While Marie's most fulfilling and cherished work was taking care of her family, she was Arlington's only second ever female mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. Nana will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was a shining light for her family and our hearts are broken without her. We love you a "bushel and a peck" our, sweet, beautiful Nana.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2019