|
|
Evah May Tate BURLESON--Evah May Tate, 87, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Evah was born March 25, 1931, in Mount Vernon to Samuel and Rosa Millsap. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lavern Tate; granddaughter, Jennifer Brown; and grandson, Brandon Tate. SURVIVORS: Sons, Marty Johnston and wife, Kathy, Scott Tate and wife, Judy, Tommy Tate and wife, Allyson, and Max Tate; grandchildren, Tammy Hunter, Michelle Gauthier, Ronald Brown Jr. and wife, Gina, Bradley Tate, Shari Tate, Kendra Tate, Jason Tate and wife, Cayla, Ethan Tate, and Brianna Tate; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019