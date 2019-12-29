Home

Evan Alexander Ekholm Obituary
Evan Alexander Ekholm COSTA MESA, CALIF.--Evan Alexander Ekholm, beloved son, brother and friend, lost his battle with drug addiction on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Irvine, Calif. He was 28 years old. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 5001 Crestline Road, Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be sent to Recovery Resource Council of Fort Worth. Maya Angelou wrote, "People will forget what you said, will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Evan was gifted in making others feel they mattered. If you were in a football stadium or sitting next to him in his car, Evan made you feel like you were the only one there. He was often loudest and always funniest in the room. He was smart, witty, fiercely loyal, and empathetic. Evan enjoyed golfing, reading Calvin & Hobbs and Hunter S. Thompson. Evan's music passion ranged from Tupac to Johnny Cash. Evan was a general manager for Marriott Hotel. Evan was not defined by his disease; indeed, his struggle was valiant. Evan was preceded in death by his sister, Courtney Campbell. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his father, Vic Ekholm; mother, Nancy Bunting Larson; stepfather, Rick Larson; brother, Britt Ekholm; stepsiblings, Leigh Larson and Richard Larson III; numerous other family members; and countless friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019
