|
|
Evan Peter Kyba AUSTIN--Evan Peter Kyba, Ph.D., departed this life peacefully at home in the care of his loving family. The essence of Evan's life is embodied in his response to his last years. Although he faced complicated health challenges with cardiac and renal disease since 2015, he lived life intellectually engaged, persistent, positive though realistic, grateful, gracious, and with true courage, always mindful of the impact on family and friends. Evan determined the game he fought so valiantly had run its course. He chose to forgo further medical treatment and to spend his last days with his devoted family, in the comfort of his home with hospice care. True to his competitive nature, Evan summed up his decision to Ferne, his soulmate and best friend for 57 years, this way: "There's 2 minutes left in the game and the score is 50-0." Evan lived life fully and did so his way, right to the end. Evan was kind, fun-loving, loyal, generous, and humble. He was devoted to his family and treasured his friends. Left to cherish and carry on Evan's big-hearted legacy of unconditional love are his wife, Ferne, and their beloved children: son, Kevan; "daughter" (-in-law) Suzanne; a perfect grandson, Ashdon, of Austin; his sister, Karen Donahue of Calgary, AB, Canada; cherished Canadian cousins; and a worldwide circle of friends. All will miss forever Evan's authenticity, sharp wit, knowing smile, and strong character. Born in Saskatchewan, Canada, Evan was a natural track and field athlete, excelling from an early age, with track and field, basketball, and football keys to his life. Evan played football with the Saskatoon Hilltops Club of the Canadian Junior Football League. The team was Canadian National Junior Champions in 1958 and 1959, and narrowly missed a three-peat, by a 45-yard desperation touchdown in the last seconds of the 1960 playoffs. At the University of Saskatchewan, Evan earned a BA and a Diploma in Education (1962); a BA Honors, preliminary to beginning a doctoral program in chemistry (1967); and a Ph.D. from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, (1971). Postdoctoral research with Professor Donald Cram at UCLA followed. There Evan worked on the early stages of the host-guest chemistry, for which Professor Cram shared the 1987 Nobel Prize. Evan joined the Department of Chemistry at The University of Texas at Austin as an assistant professor in 1972. Evan rose through the academic ranks at UT to become a full professor. In December 1987, Evan was lured away from academe by a former student. He was hired by Alcon Laboratories, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company in Fort Worth, a risky move from a tenured position. Evan was recruited to develop the Department of Medicinal Chemistry. He is credited with building and managing an organization that produced three blockbuster drugs that scored sales in the one to five-billion dollar range. Evan retired from Alcon as Vice President for Research in 2005. Evan and Ferne returned to Austin, where they continued their world travels, visiting all seven continents; and enjoyed time with family and friends. Always intellectually curious and motivated by the challenges of chemistry, Evan consulted with a startup company seeking to develop a diagnostic process for Alzheimer's disease until the last week of his life. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Evan's life will be held in Austin from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the County Line on the Hill, 6500 Bee Cave Road (FM 2244). MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Evan's philanthropic spirit, and the Kyba's strong belief in paying it forward. Memorial donations may be directed to The University of Texas at Austin, designating the Ferne and Evan Kyba Professorship in Chemistry, or the Kyba Family Undergraduate Scholarship in Nursing; the University of Texas at Arlington, College of Nursing and Health Innovation; or to a . Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com. WEED-CORLEY FISH FUNERAL HOME Austin, 512-452-8811 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019