Evaristo "Thati" Davila Jr.
Evaristo Davila Jr. "Thati" FORT WORTH--Evaristo Davila Jr. "Thati" passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. SERVICE: Funeral: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Thati was born Dec. 19, 1940, in San Antonio. He worked for the City of Fort Worth for 15 years and retired in June 2006. He filled his time after retirement working as a truck driver at Mortex. SURVIVORS: Wife, Mercedes T. Davila; children, Michael Davila, Barbara Davila Escamilla, Evaristo Thomas Davila; and 10 grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
