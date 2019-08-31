|
Evelyn Brown FORT WORTH--Evelyn Brown passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. SERVICE: Noon Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Ave., Rev. WT Glynn, pastor. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: was Friday at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. SURVIVORS: Husband, James Brown; children, Rachel Thompson (Ron), Kathy Geter, Sharon Brown and James Brown Jr.; siblings, John Lee, Ida Oliver and Hattie Matthews; goddaughter, Courtenay Patton; 10 grandchildrenl; 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 31, 2019