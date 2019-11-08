Home

Evelyn Doris Selman Obituary
Evelyn Doris Selman RENDON -- Evelyn Doris Selman, 96, of Rendon, Texas, passed away November 5, 2019 in her home. SERVICE: 3 p.m., Friday, Retta Baptist Church. Evelyn was born in Fort Worth on December 22, 1922, the daughter of Harmon Crowley St. John and Hestel Viola Young St John. She married Howard Franklin Selman August 15, 1942 in Weatherford. Evelyn was a devout and active member of Retta Baptist Church for 66 years. Among the many things she did within the church were teaching Sunday School, working at the Sonshine Patch teaching toddlers and was known as a "Prayer Warrior". She worked at the state school for many years, working with developmentally challenged young ladies. Evelyn was an avid book reader. She loved meeting and talking to people to hear about their life stories. Evelyn was the matriarch and glue of the Selman family who loved her Lord and her family. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Selman, daughter, Margaret Hackney and brother, Philip "Buzz" St John. SURVIVORS: Two sons, Tim Selman and wife, Diane, and Bruce Selman and wife, Pat; daughter, Terrye Puente and husband, Jimmy; sister, Jean Witten; sister-in-law, MayDee Martin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her beloved companion, TC (a ginger tabby cat).
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2019
