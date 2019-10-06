|
Evelyn Joyce Fry QUITMAN--Evelyn Joyce Fry, 82, of Grapevine entered into rest Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, Smithfield Cemetery, 6704 Smithfield Road, North Richland Hills, Texas, 76182. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas. Evelyn Joyce Fry entered into life Sept. 22, 1937, as the only child of Roy and Bessie Watson Hanna in Grapevine, Texas. Evelyn was raised in the Grapevine, Texas, area. While picnicking with friends at Bear Creek, she was introduced to Oran Herschel Fry from Smithfield, Texas. He became the love of her life. After a couple of years, the two were wed Jan. 29, 1955. Evelyn and Herschel remained happily married for 64 years, 8 months and 4 days until she entered into rest Oct. 2, 2019, she was 82 years of age. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Bessie Hanna. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Oran Herschel Fry; daughter, Bessie Marie Romick and husband, Keith, of Columbus, Kan.; sons, Troy Fry of Quitman, Texas, and David Fry and wife, Rose, of Longmont, Colo.; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019