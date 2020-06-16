Evelyn Juanita "Neta" Stewart FORT SMITH, ARK.--On Thursday, June 11, 2020, Evelyn Juanita "Neta" Stewart went home to be with her Lord at the age of 93. Neta was born Nov. 15, 1926, in Fort Smith, Ark., to O.R. and Gladys Stewart. She graduated from Ouachita Baptist University and completed her Master's degree at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. After completing her education, Neta dedicated her life to Christian education, serving the local church as well as the Southern Baptist Sunday School Board in Nashville, Tenn. Neta retired from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary where she serve in various capacities, including Dean of Women. After retirement, Neta pursued her love of travel and escorted tour groups across the world. In 2012, Neta returned to her hometown of Fort Smith. She spent the last years of her life very involved in activities at Brookfield Assisted Living and Forefront Church. SURVIVORS: Neta leaves behind her sister, Wanda McLellan; nephews and their wives, Terry and Kay McLellan of Fort Smith, and Scott and Cyndi McLellan of Tyler, Texas. In addition, Neta's loss will be felt by a host of extended family and dear friends who will cherish the memory of this special lady. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the pavilion at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood, Ark. Cremation services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home. If you plan to attend the service, please observe social distancing and wear masks to protect those with whom you are worshipping. Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Forefront Church, Fort Smith or the charity of your choice. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME Fort Smith, Ark., 479-782-8203 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 16, 2020.