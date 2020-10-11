1/1
Evelyn Lydia Post
1929 - 2020
April 13, 1929 - October 4, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Evelyn Lydia Post, 91, a retired registered nurse, passed away Sunday Oct 4, 2020 at her home in Fort Worth.
Evelyn was born April 13, 1929 to Albina and August Marek in the Czech farm community of Bila Hora near Hallettsville, TX. She married Jerome Post in 1948 and soon started their family of 2 children living most of their lives in Fort Worth.
Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great homemaker, but also enjoyed working outside of the home. She worked as a nursing assistant prior to marriage. In the late 50's thru 60's she owned and operated Evelyn's Frock's for Tots and Salty's Caps, then worked for J.C. Penney until she resumed her nursing studies in 1971. She graduated from Harris Hospital School of Vocational Nursing and TCJC School of Nursing.
Evelyn loved being a nurse and her career spanned more than 30 years. Most of the years were as a nursing instructor for All Saints Hospital School of Vocational Nursing followed by John Peter Smith Hospital School of Vocational Nursing.
Evelyn moved to Riverbend Villas Condos after the death of her husband in 2006 where she made numerous friends.
Survivors: Children, Mike Post and wife Dee of Hillsboro, Beverly Sustala and husband Jerry of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Terra Kinard and husband Brad, Peggy Mannan, Michelle Dees and husband Shane; great-grandchildren, Shane, Caleb, Sloane.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to D'Andra Houston who provided loving care and companionship to Evelyn for the past 2 years.
Funeral: 2 p.m. Monday, Oct 12, in Laurel Land Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: 1 p.m. preceding the service.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
01:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
OCT
12
Funeral
02:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
