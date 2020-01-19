Home

Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
Evelyn Marie Grossman

Evelyn Marie Grossman Obituary
Evelyn Marie Grossman WEATHERFORD--Evelyn Marie Grossman, 85, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Evelyn was born Feb. 14, 1934, in Fort Worth to the late Clarence and Blanche Eisele. Evelyn worked as a Fort Worth florist at B&L Flowers, Gordon Boswell Flowers, Lillian Simon's Flowers till she opened her own store, Evelyn Flowers, for about 20 years in both the Tandy Center and later moved to her store on Main Street until she retired. She loved talking to people, flowers, gardening, magazine pictures and her two dogs. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Blanche Eisele; and sister, Elaine Eisele Adams. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Gale Grossman; son, Gary Grossman and wife, Winnie; grandsons, Eric Grossman and wife, Cayla, and Brian Grossman and wife, Rachel; great-grandchilden, Adalynn, Charlie Anne, Colt, Winslow.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020
