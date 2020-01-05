|
Evelyn Ruth Champagne FORT WORTH--On Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, Evelyn Ruth Champagne of Fort Worth, Texas, born March 2, 1940 (79 years) joined her parents, Lindsey M. and Ruby Abbott in heaven. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Laurel Land Memorial Park, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76134. Ms. Champagne loved the Lord and her family; she enjoyed playing cards with her sister, Ann Oliver; and spending time with her children and grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Sisters, Vivian Hendershot of California and Ann Oliver of Fort Worth, Texas; her children, Kim Smith, Montgomery, Ala., Robin Emery, Venus, Texas, Denise Lisenbe, Fort Worth, and Mark Champagne, Fort Worth; her grandchildren, Megan and Alex Smith, Kimberly and Eric Norton, and Matthew Lisenbe; her great-grandchildren, Karsen, Lyle, Chase, Kiley, Leland, Eli and Lucas; along with numerous nieces and nephews from Texas to California.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020