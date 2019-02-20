Evelyn Scaff MANSFIELD -- Evelyn Kubala Scaff, age 91, died February 17, 2019 in Mansfield. SERVICE: Funeral services will be held at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 500 E. Dallas St, Mansfield, Texas at 2 p.m. Friday, February 22. Visitation will be held at Blessing Funeral Home, 401 Elm St. in Mansfield on Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 6 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers Evelyn requested that you make a donation to or St. Jude Catholic Church Building Fund, 310 Graves St., Mansfield, TX 76063. Evelyn was born in Williamson county August 17, 1927. She grew up near Pilot Point, where she graduated from high school. She moved to Dallas, where she met and married Edward Scaff. She lived many years in Grapevine, where they raised six children. After Ed's retirement they lived on lake LBJ for a period before returning to the DFW area. Evelyn was an accomplished cook, gardener, card player, and quilter. Recently, she has been very active at St. Jude Catholic Church and SPJST Lodge 92. Her love was cooking and especially baking for others. Evelyn lived a very full life, foremost loving her family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Edward Scaff, her parents Anna and John Kubala, and her 2 sisters and 7 brothers. SURVIVORS: Evelyn is survived by her 6 children and their spouses, Bradley Scaff (Jane), Gayle Krengel, Bruce Scaff (Rose), Brian Scaff (Cari), Katrina May (Carl), and Brent Scaff. In addition, she is survived by 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and second cousins, all of whom she loved deeply.



