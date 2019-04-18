|
Everett L. King, II ARLINGTON -- Everett Leroy King, II, 73, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, Texas 76012. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a . Everett was born September 1, 1945 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Everett Leroy and Irene Grace Ahlquist King. He married his love and best friend, Jayne Lunday, on April 11, 1969 and had 50 happy years together. Everett enjoyed volunteering, fishing, traveling and many other hobbies, but his favorite pastime was spending time with family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. SURVIVORS: wife of 50 years, Jayne; daughter, Laura; son, Michael and wife, Ashley; grandsons, Nathan and Tucker; sister, Sherrell Fox and husband, Bill; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 18, 2019