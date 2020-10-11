Everett Summers

September 22, 1930 - October 7, 2020

Burleson, Texas - On Wed., October 7th, 2020 Heaven grew ever brighter

With the arrival of Everett H. Summers, 90. He was a loving, Christian husband, father, Grandfather and great-grandfather. Born on Sept. 21, 1930 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma to Gladys L. Cassady and Thomas H. Summers.

He married the love of his life Virginia (Holcomb) Summers on August 8, 1953.

They met prior to this while he was serving in Armed Forces in the Korean War.

After serving a few more years, they became engaged and made plans for a

Future together which lasted for 67 years. He was employed by Bass Enterprises for the latter portion of his life, 38 years Until he retired as Treasurer in 1992.

He and Virginia were both very active in their church, First Baptist Burleson where they spent tireless hours doing what they both loved most, serving the Lord. Everett Looked forward to being with his maker and anyone who knew him, knew this. He lost his battle with Cancer, but never complained and was steadily strong In his faith to the end of his life on Earth.

He will be greatly missed, a rare individual with strong values, principles, honesty and a hard worker always with a smile on his face.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Summers, three sons, Michael Summers, Larry Summers (Deceased), Philip Summers and his wife Kathy; grandchildren, Adam Summers, Nathan Summers and his wife Alisha, Blake Summers, Chandler Summers, Paige Summers and Megan Summers; great- grandchildren, Breanna Summers and Madeline Summers.

*Open visitation: 1-5pm Sunday October 11th and 8.30 – Noon Monday October 12th





