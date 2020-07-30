1/1
Everette Charles Rochon Sr.
Col. (Ret) Everette Charles Rochon, Sr. ALDIE, VA-- Everette Charles Rochon, Sr. passed away peacefully with family at his side at his son's home in Aldie, VA on July 23, 2020. He was 78 years old. SERVICES: Friends and family are invited to a visitation Thursday, July 30, at Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg, 201 Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, Leesburg, VA 20176, 4 - 5PM. SURVIVORS: His brother, Sylvester Mac Rochon; son, Everette C. Rochon, Jr.; five grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, many extended family members and a host of friends survive him.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 30, 2020.
