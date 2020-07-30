1/1
Everette Charles Rochon Sr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Col. (Ret) Everette Charles Rochon, Sr. ALDIE, VA-- Everette Charles Rochon, Sr. passed away peacefully with family at his side at his son's home in Aldie, VA on July 23, 2020. He was 78 years old. SERVICES: Friends and family are invited to a visitation Thursday, July 30, at Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg, 201 Edwards Ferry Rd. NE, Leesburg, VA 20176, 4 - 5PM. SURVIVORS: His brother, Sylvester Mac Rochon; son, Everette C. Rochon, Jr.; five grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, many extended family members and a host of friends survive him.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home Of Leesburg - Leesburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home Of Leesburg - Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
(703) 777-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 29, 2020
To the Rochon Family
May God watch over you, comfort you and give you strength, may He bless you and keep you in His loving care at this time; He's always there.
Our deepest sympathy

Linda Louis King & Fly
Linda King
Family
July 26, 2020
Geraldine Viltz
Family
July 25, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Your father was one of our oldest first cousins and we have fond memories of growing up with him in the Rochon family. Sandra Antoine
Sandra Antoine
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved