Everly "Evie" Mae Ramsey JUSTIN-Everly "Evie" Mae Ramsey, 8 months old, was carried to Heaven on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Brown, Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home. Evie was born Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Grapevine to Billy and Whitney Ramsey. Evie was preceded in death by her grandmother, Cindy Ramsey. SURVIVORS: Parents, Billy and Whitney Ramsey; grandfather, Dr. Bill Ramsey; grandparents, Joey and Trica Fox; aunt, Jordan Fox; aunt, Shannon Townsley and husband, Rick; cousins, Emma, Sam and Will; and great-grandparents. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMLEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S. Henderson, 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019