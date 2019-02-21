Home

Evert Milburn Engelman, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Evert Milburn Engelman, Jr was born on June 1, 1956. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Saturday, March 2, at Crown of Life Lutheran Church, 6605 Pleasant Run Rd., Colleyville, Texas. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crown of Life Lutheran Church in his memory. After battling cancer, he passed away in Fort Worth with family by his side on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Born in Fort Worth, he later moved to Little Rock, AR where he met his wife Pat. His job as a biomedical technical engineer eventually took them to Sedalia, MO. They were married for 20 years, both were followers of God, and loved to travel. Milburn retired early due to his illness and moved back to Texas from Missouri to be with family. He was preceded in death by his father, Evert Milburn Engelman Sr. SURVIVORS: Mother, Reba Engelman; Wife, Pat Engelman; Sons, Ryan & Matthew Engelman; Stepson, Allen Maddra; Stepdaughter, Toni Maddra; Granddaughter, Micah Blackwood; Sister, Katrina Donnelly; and Brother, Mark Engelman.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2019
