Evie Lois McLemore

October 20, 1933 - October 31, 2020

Arlington, Texas - On October 31, 2020 in Arlington, Texas Evie "Lois" McLemore passed into the loving arms of her savior Jesus Christ while her husband of 65 years, Harrell, was by her side. A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on November 14, 2020 at Lamar Baptist Church, located at 1000 W Lamar Blvd, Arlington, Texas.

She was a graduate of Texas A&M University and after graduation taught English in Dallas. Lois was always active in the churches she and Harrell attended over the years using her outgoing personality to serve others.

Lois leaves behind a loving husband, Harrell, 2 children, 5 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.





