1/1
Evie Lois McLemore
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evie Lois McLemore
October 20, 1933 - October 31, 2020
Arlington, Texas - On October 31, 2020 in Arlington, Texas Evie "Lois" McLemore passed into the loving arms of her savior Jesus Christ while her husband of 65 years, Harrell, was by her side. A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on November 14, 2020 at Lamar Baptist Church, located at 1000 W Lamar Blvd, Arlington, Texas.
She was a graduate of Texas A&M University and after graduation taught English in Dallas. Lois was always active in the churches she and Harrell attended over the years using her outgoing personality to serve others.
Lois leaves behind a loving husband, Harrell, 2 children, 5 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Lamar Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved