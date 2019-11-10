|
Evva Blanche "Pat" May KELLER--Evva Blanche "Pat" May passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Keller to be with our LORD and Savior. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at First Baptist Hurst, 1801 Norwood Drive, Hurst, Texas, 76054. MEMORIALS: In recognition of Pat May's devotion to children and young people, donations may be made in her memory to The Sid and Pat May Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 55128, Hurst, TX 76054. Pat May was born June 26, 1927, in Huntsville, Texas, into a family of educators. She graduated from Waco High School then from Sam Houston State University where she met her husband Sid. Her legacy is her dedication to children and education in H-E-B ISD 1957-1985. As the First Lady of H-E-B ISD, Pat was dearly loved and supported by many wonderful people. Pat touched the lives of so many people through her kindness and leadership, setting an example as a strong woman for generations to come. Special thanks expressed to all her wonderful caregivers, neighbors, friends, and family. Pat May was preceded in death by her husband, mother, and father. SURVIVORS: Loving sister, Mickey Harris and her husband; brother, Don "Bubba" Lade; nephew, Chris Bishop and wife, Angie; nieces, Donna McGraw and Marie Peel; great-nephews, Beau Bishop, Taylor Peel, and Brandon McGraw and family; great-nieces, Sydney Peel, Makayla Moore, and Kelsey Hardaway and family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019