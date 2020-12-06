Ewell J. Humphreys
June 26, 1924 - November 29, 2020
North Richland Hills, Texas - Rev. Ewell J. Humphreys, 96, passed Sunday morning, Nov. 29.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Monday at Crossmark Church in North Richland Hills. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.
Funeral seating will be limited and masks required due to COVID. The service will be live-streamed on Youtube pages of both Crossmark and Ewell Humphreys.
Born in Dallas in 1924, Ewell was ordained as a Baptist minister and graduated from East Texas Baptist College . He served as full and part-time pastor at churches in Tyler and Fort Worth. He served as a volunteer chaplain for the Union Gospel Mission Tarrant County and the Tarrant County Jail. He worked for the Tarrant County Juvenile Department. He developed and operated a Youtube channel with over 1,300 subscribers. Rev. Humphreys lived a life of carrying the message of Jesus to all he met.
Preceded in death by his parents, James and Emma Humphreys; four brothers; three sisters; wife of first marriage, Eloise; son, Ron and wife, Donna; wife of second marriage, Barbara.
Survivors: Son, Johnny and wife, Margaret; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Union Gospel Mission Tarrant County or another charity of your choice
.