1/1
Ewell J. Humphreys
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ewell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ewell J. Humphreys
June 26, 1924 - November 29, 2020
North Richland Hills, Texas - Rev. Ewell J. Humphreys, 96, passed Sunday morning, Nov. 29.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Monday at Crossmark Church in North Richland Hills. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.
Funeral seating will be limited and masks required due to COVID. The service will be live-streamed on Youtube pages of both Crossmark and Ewell Humphreys.
Born in Dallas in 1924, Ewell was ordained as a Baptist minister and graduated from East Texas Baptist College . He served as full and part-time pastor at churches in Tyler and Fort Worth. He served as a volunteer chaplain for the Union Gospel Mission Tarrant County and the Tarrant County Jail. He worked for the Tarrant County Juvenile Department. He developed and operated a Youtube channel with over 1,300 subscribers. Rev. Humphreys lived a life of carrying the message of Jesus to all he met.
Preceded in death by his parents, James and Emma Humphreys; four brothers; three sisters; wife of first marriage, Eloise; son, Ron and wife, Donna; wife of second marriage, Barbara.
Survivors: Son, Johnny and wife, Margaret; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Union Gospel Mission Tarrant County or another charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenwood
Send Flowers
DEC
14
Funeral
10:00 AM
Crossmark Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved