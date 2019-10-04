|
Fannette Roach ARLINGTON -- Fannette Roach, age 91, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. Fannette was born July 20, 1928, in Grandview, Texas and raised in Fort Worth. Fannette married the love of her life, Richard Roach, April 8, 1950; they were married until her passing. The joy of her life, other than Richard, was her wonderful daughter, Eileen. Fannette loved Jesus and studying God's Word; she enjoyed teaching school, which she did for 34 years. She was a kind and positive person with a knack for making others feel loved. Fannette could be found cheering on the Dallas Cowboys or reading an Agatha Christie book. She pretended to love golf as much as Richard, but her family knew the truth. Fannette is preceded in death by their son, Edward Roach; her son-in-law, Bill Fuller; and her mother, Daisy Sanders. SURVIVORS: her husband, Richard Roach; her daughter, Eileen Fuller; her grandchildren, Angela (Hans) Kautz and Will (Frances) Fuller; and four great-grandchildren. She will be missed by countless family and friends whom she loved dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019