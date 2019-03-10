Fannie Grace Richter FORT WORTH--Fannie "Grace" Richter, 100, passed away peacefully the morning of Saturday, March 9, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Tuesday at South Hills Christian Church. Interment: Woodmen of the World Cemetery in Gonzales, Texas. Grace was born Fannie Miller in 1918 and grew up in Waelder, Texas. She married Marion Richter of Gonzales, Texas in 1941; and they were married 69 years before his passing. Grace taught elementary school for 32 years and retired as a teacher with the Fort Worth ISD. Prior to her marriage, she first taught in a two-room school and became the principal, because she had a year of college; and the other teacher had none. Grace had two children and one granddaughter. She loved to play bridge and faithfully attended South Hills Christian Church. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Richter; daughter, Lynette Richter; and son, Brent Richter. SURVIVORS: Granddaughter, Karen Cosby; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved greatly.



