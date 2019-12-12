|
Farrison Fontenot FORT WORTH -- The Reverend Farrison Fontenot, 84, Pastor of The Sons of God Missionary Baptist Church, stuck his sword in the sands of time and journeyed from Earth to Glory on Friday, November 22, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 2001 Bonnie Brae Avenue; The Reverend Parish E. Lowery, Gracious Host Pastor; You may visit Pastor Fontenot from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday in the Lowery Suite at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Greater Friendship. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens LEFT IN GOD'S CARE: His Beloved Children, Shawndra L. Fontenot-Johnson and Cherise M. Fontenot-Hernandez; grandchildren, Da'Leon Johnson, Nathalie Byers, DaNadia Johnson and Zachery Byers; siblings, Elton Luther-Fontenot, Jr., Philman Fontenot, Eltra Fontenot-Johnson, Elsie Mae Fontenot-Miller and Jeanette Fontenot-Barnett; The Sons of God Church Family and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 12, 2019