Fay Wade ARLINGTON -- Fay Mason Wade peacefully passed on November 17, 2019. Beloved daughter, cherished wife, mother, and grandmother. SERVICE: A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Arlington, Texas with a funeral service immediately following. The committal service will be held at 12:00 p.m. at Moore Memorial Gardens. Born in Kentucky and raised in Ohio, to parents, Jesse and Myrtle Mason. Graduated high school in Ohio, lettered in baseball and basketball. She received a scholarship in baseball to Oberlin College in Ohio, but decided to attend nursing school at the University of Utah, where she graduated in 1943. She returned to Ohio and enlisted in the Air Force where she was a lieutenant in Fairborn, Ohio. Her goal was to become a flight evacuation nurse, but the Air Force was not hiring RNs so she then joined the Army Corp. The war was winding down in Europe so she was transferred to Abilene, Texas. As the war ended the hospital closed and she was transferred to LaGarde Hospital in New Orleans. When that hospital closed, she was sent to Camp Fannin in Tyler, Texas. After two years in the service, she was discharged to Camp Shelby in Chicago where she went to work immediately and became a supervisor in the 100 bed hospital there. She became restless and traveled to various hospitals and worked in Oklahoma, Texas, New Orleans, and eventually headed back home to become the night supervisor again in Ohio. While stationed in Tyler, Texas, she met a persistent patient from the 101st Airborne, a paratrooper named Wayne Wade. Wayne fell in love with her at first sight and pursued her after the war. They married in Ohio in 1950, and moved to Ft. Worth. She worked at Harris Hospital. She soon had a baby boy, followed by a premature, tiny twin girl, three years later. The young family moved to Arlington where she was recruited by doctors to help begin a surgery unit at the Arlington Memorial Hospital. She soon became the surgery supervisor. Later, two more boys followed to complete her loving family of 4 children. She was also busy during those years assisting her husband who was president of the Lion's club, as they did the blood-typing for all the elementary school children in Arlington. She volunteered for the American Red Cross and hospice care, along with working for public health over her career. She was an avid letter writer to many civic, business, and government leaders, expressing praise and opinions. She blessed her family with endless hours of family history documented in chronological journals. She was an amazing and remarkable woman who will be missed more than anyone can imagine. To say she was loved, is an understatement. Fay served her family, friends, church and community selflessly her whole life. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She blessed the lives of all who crossed her path and shared kindness, love, joy, and made the world a better place. SURVIVORS: She leaves behind her children, Ross and Nova Wade, Marcia Wade-Shepherd, Mark and Cindy Wade, Kevin Wade; grandchildren, Chad, Stacey, Lindsey, Jessica, Sagan, Mattison, Zachary, Audrey, and Peyton.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2019