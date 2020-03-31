|
Faye Louise Briggs ARLINGTON--Faye Louise Briggs, 96, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. SERVICE: Private burial in Moore Memorial Gardens. MEMORIALS: Mission Arlington, SPCA, Humane Society of North Texas. Born Dec. 15, 1923, in Arlington to Albert and Minnie Austin, Faye graduated from Arlington High School and married Ralph Briggs in 1945. Faye worked at Chance Vought Aeronautics and Southwestern Bell as an operator until she decided to stay home and start a family. She and Ralph were charter members of Fielder Road Baptist Church. Her selflessness, kindness and gift of hospitality were evident throughout her life until the very end. She never complained, was always grateful, always gracious. She was truly the hands and feet of Jesus. Her wonderful sense of humor and positive outlook on life provided encouragement for everyone around her. Faye was preceded in death by husband of 70 years, Ralph. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Jan Briggs McDaniel and husband, Howard, and Jennifer Briggs Gerst and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Stuart McDaniel and wife, Kelli, and Ethan McDaniel and wife, Courtney; and great-grandchildren, Sarah, Olivia, Liliana, Zadie, Ellasyn, William, Katherine, Caraline Kate, Victoria, Haddie, Ethan Briggs and Matthew.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2020