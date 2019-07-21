Home

Feland Miller "Jack" Wachtendorf

Feland "Jack" Miller Wachtendorf EMORY--Father, husband, and brother, Feland "Jack" Miller Wachtendorf has passed away from this world and moved on to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Pending. MEMORIALS: The family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Choice Center, P.O. Box 150224, Fort Worth, TX 76108. Jack was born in Beeville, Texas, and he grew up throughout South and West Texas. Dad worked his way through college driving fuel trucks all over the state. He had a career in the insurance business while raising a family, and then he retired to East Texas to raise cattle and Bora goats. He enjoyed a lifetime of hunting and fishing with friends and family. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Betty. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sons, Jack of Arlington, Texas, and John of Grand Prairie, Texas; sister, Sherry Schewitz in Katy, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019
