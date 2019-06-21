Resources More Obituaries for Felisha Hernandez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Felisha Lanette Hernandez

Obituary Condolences Flowers Felisha Lanette Hernandez FORT WORTH -- Felisha Lanette Hernandez, 1972 - 2019, Beloved daughter, sister, wife, and mother, she went to be with Jesus on Monday, June 17, 2019. Felisha was courageous in her year-long battle with cancer. Visitation at Pilar SERVICE: Funeral Home will be Thursday, June 20 from 2 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Fort Worth at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 21. Felisha received the sacraments of Baptism, First Holy Communion and Confirmation at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, where her family has been members for forty-seven years. She married the love of her life, Jose Arturo Hernandez, at St. Bartholomew on July 15, 1994. Felisha, Arturo, and daughter Isabel are parishioners of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Garland, Texas. Gifted with a beautiful singing voice, Felisha used it to praise the Lord as a choir member in both parishes. Felisha was born in Fort Worth, Texas on August 10, 1972 to Louis and Mary L. Sanchez, the second child after Louis, Jr. She graduated from Everman High School in 1990 and continued her studies at Dallas Baptist University in Dallas. She graduated with a Master of Arts Degree in Counseling in May 2002. As a Licensed Professional Therapist (LPC), she opened the Garland Christian Counseling Center in 2007, where she shared her love of Jesus and provided a safe refuge for those struggling with the challenges of life. Felisha greeted everyone with warmth and kindness. Her smile and infectious laughter filled every room she entered. Felisha loved to share her passion for scouting with the youth. She was a member of Girl Scout Troop #141 from first grade to 11th grade, earning her Gold Award. As an adult, she became Girl Scout leader to Troup #1483, which her daughter Isabel joined in Kindergarten and has been a member ever since. Felisha is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Antonio Galvan Escobedo and Herminia Garza Escobedo and her paternal grandparents, Juan Sanchez and Candelaria Sanchez, by a great-aunt, Josefina Garza Rodriguez, and two uncles, Juan Antonio Escobedo and John Sanchez, Jr. Felisha's loving heart always sought to serve to God and those in need. Her precious smile, contagious laughter, and delightful voice will be greatly missed by her family and friends. PILAR FUNERAL HOME 650 W. Avenue D. Garland, Texas 75040 972-276-5100



