Felix Ornelas ARLINGTON--Felix Ornelas, 82, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. VISITATION: From noon Saturday, Sunday and through Monday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Felix was born in San Angelo, Texas, in 1937. He graduated from Trimble Tech in Fort Worth. He served in the U.S. Army and was posted in Okinawa. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, William, Raymond, Manuel and Pete. SURVIVORS: His brother, Robert Ornelas (Juanita); and sisters, Vera Ornelas and Annie Lopez.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020