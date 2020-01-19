|
Fermin Zaragoza ARLINGTON--Fermin Zaragoza, 71, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Church on the Hill in Cedar Hill. Burial: DFW Cemetery, Dallas. Viewing: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aria Funeral Home in Irving. Fermin was born July 7, 1948, in Temple, Texas, to Leon and Catarina Zaragoza. He managed Beks restaurant in Dallas for 15 years before going to work for the U.S. Department of Treasury where he retired in July 2010. Fermin was an Army veteran and a member of Church on the Hill in Cedar Hill. SURVIVORS: His wife, Viola; daughter and son-in-law, Catarina and Arthur Zaragoza-Dodge; sisters, Candy Mungia, Lola Zaragoza, Victoria Iquebal and Rachel Sanchez; and brother, David Zaragoza.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020