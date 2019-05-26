Fleeta Sullivan Green WACO--Fleeta Sullivan Green, 95, of Waco entered Heaven on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Patton Baptist Church near Valley Mills with the Reverend Pat Cummings officiating. Interment: 3 p.m. in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville, Texas. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Connally-Compton Funeral Home, Waco. MEMORIALS: May be made to Patton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 538, Valley Mills, TX 76689. Mrs. Green was born in Cornersville, Ark., to Bill and Velma Sullivan. Fleeta was the middle daughter of three girls, her oldest sister was Jaunice and the youngest was Glenda. Fleeta married Max Arthur Green on April 9, 1943, in Craddock, Va.; they were married 63 years when Max passed away Nov. 26, 2006. Max and Fleeta adopted a daughter, Wynona, on March 2, 1950. Mrs Green worked LTV in Grand Prairie. She was an active member of Patton Baptist Church. Fleeta and Max had so many friends; to know them was to be their friend. Their Patton Baptist Church friends, their "dancing friends," "friends from Lake Air Tower," "General Dynamic and LTV friends," and "Waco and Fort Worth friends." Fleeta was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her oldest sister. SURVIVORS: Her daughter, Wynona Dallas; granddaughter, Amy Beth Dallas and her husband, James; grandson, Derek James Dallas and his wife, Amanda; great-grandchildren, Rachel and her husband, Cameron, Elizabeth and her husband, John, Derek Max, Armand, Haliegh and Emily; and great-great-grandchildren, Landon, James, Aiden, Hunter and Isabelle. CONNALLY-COMPTON FUNERAL HOME Waco, 9254-772-7440 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

