Fletcher Earl Williams GRANBURY--Fletcher Earl Williams, 82, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. Earl was born in Mount Pleasant, Texas, Feb. 15, 1937, and was a resident of River Oaks for over 70 years. He attended Tech High School in Fort Worth, was a member of the National Guard, and retired from General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin after 36 years. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Jack and Geneva Ophelia Williams; sister, Frances Evelyn Guthrie; wife, Barbara Ann Williams; and daughter, Kristine Elaine Williams. SURVIVORS: Continuing to cherish the memories are daughter, Laura Lynn Spiers, son-in-law, Danny, and grandchildren, Lily, Cassidy and Trey; daughter, Dana Suzanne Mason, son-in-law, Brian, and grandsons, Riley and Nicholas; brother, Thomas Ray Williams and sister-in-law, Alma, and nieces and nephews, Toni Hill and son, Taylor, and Traci and Bob Bowling; brother, Darrell Lynn Williams and sister-in-law, Gay, and nieces and nephews, Patti Brown, Darren and Jennifer Williams and children, Katy and Thomas; along with many other beloved family members and longtime friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019