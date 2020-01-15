|
|
Flora Edith "Edie" Coleman-Henderson KELLER--Flora Edith "Edie" Coleman-Henderson, 89, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Keller, Texas. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Mrs. Henderson was born Feb. 8, 1930, in Craighead County, Ark., to Watson and Mary Coleman. She married William D. Henderson Dec. 22, 1947. They would have been married for 72 years. The couple moved to Texas almost immediately after marriage. Edie worked a number of small jobs but was mostly a homemaker. Her only conversations in her later life were about her love of family. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Edie was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Henderson; sons, Terry Donald Henderson and William Stanley Henderson; parents; nine siblings; and great-grandson, Max Henderson. SURVIVORS: Children, M.C. Sieger, Paul Henderson, Margie Henderson, John Henderson and wife, Valerie, and Ruth Petersen; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, June Houston; brothers, Carl Coleman and Dale Coleman and wife, Carolyn.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 15, 2020