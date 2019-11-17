|
|
Flora M. Hutchinson FORT WORTH--Flora M. Joiner Hutchinson, devoted wife of 64 years to Donald Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Forest Ridge Funeral Home, 8525 Mid-Cities Blvd. in North Richland Hills. Flora, a graduate of North St. Paul High School, was born Jan. 21, 1934, in St. Paul, Minn. She raised two children and brought family and friends to the table with her wonderful cooking. Flying single engine planes, attending NASCAR races, and snow skiing filled her life with excitement and adventure. Flora never met a stranger, and her cheerful personality allowed her to organize a successful Amway business while staying active in her church, sewing, and crocheting. Her love of Christmas will remain in the hearts of her family and friends. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Donald; son, Dan; daughter, Jody; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jillian; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2019